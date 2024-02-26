Star Trek and Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies aged 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49, his family have announced.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” they posted to social media.

Mitchell, who is best known for his appearances in the series Star Trek: Discovery and Marvel’s Captain Marvel - was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018.

He and his family shared updates about his health in recent years. In August, Mitchell marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in a post on Instagram.

“My brother humorously mentioned that they don’t really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life," Mitchell wrote at the time.

"I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me. It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.

“At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that.

"This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - or ALS - is the most common form of motor neurone disease where the patient suffers progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.

When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. As a result, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

There is no one test or procedure to ultimately establish the diagnosis of ALS but through a clinical examination and series of diagnostic tests.

The average survival rate of people diagnosed with ALS is two to five years, but some people live five years, ten years or even longer.

The Hollywood star had an illustrious career with more than 50 film and television credits.

He played the father of Carol Danvers in Marvel’s 2019 Captain Marvel, and an Olympic hopeful in the 2004 hockey film Miracle.

Mitchell also appeared in dozens of TV series, including Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club and Switched at Birth.

From 2017 - 2021, Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in Star Trek: Discovery.

Beyond his acting roles, Mitchell is remembered by those close to him as a “hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer.”

In his family’s statement, they expressed their admiration for the strength Mitchell showed as he lived with illness.

“Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids,” they wrote.

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment."

