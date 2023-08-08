Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57, a family statement to US outlet People has confirmed.

A statement to the magazine said the photographer died on Saturday after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease in the US, and more broadly under the umbrella term motor neurone disease (MND) in the UK, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

MND affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that tell the muscles what to do, and can cause sufferers to lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe over time.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” the statement shared by the family to People added.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Oscar-winning actress Bullock reportedly first met Randall when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015.

Bullock adopted her son Louis and daughter Laila.

The Hollywood star won the best actress Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side and was nominated in 2014 for sci-fi thriller Gravity.

Her breakthrough came with the action thriller Speed in 1994 with her film credits also including 2009’s The Proposal, 2000’s Miss Congeniality and 2018’s Bird Box.

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND).

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves, and causes weakness that gets worse over time, according to the NHS.

It is caused by a problem with cells in the brain and nerves called motor neurones, the health service explains. These cells stop working over time, but the cause is not yet known.

Although there is no cure, there are treatments and some people live with the condition for many years.

The symptoms are gradual, but early symptoms of MND can include:

Weakness in your ankle or leg

Slurred speech which may develop into difficulty swallowing

A weak grip

Muscle cramps and twitches

Weight loss

Difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations

For more information, visit the NHS website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...