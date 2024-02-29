TikTok sensation Cat Janice has died from a rare form of cancer.

The 31-year-old mother stormed the charts with her song 'Dance You Otta My Head', which sparked a dance trend on social media app TikTok.

She created the song for her seven-year-old son, Loren, and signed the copyright to him, so he was able to get money generated from sales.

Her family shared that Janice, of Washington DC, passed away in her childhood home surrounded by her family.

In a statement on her Instagram account, on Wednesday, her family said: "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months.

Janice had treatment over a six month period but over the past couple of weeks her health declined. Credit: Instagram / cat.janice

"Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music.

This would not have been possible without all of you."

Two years ago, when she was in her twenties, she shared on her Instagram that she had muscle cancer, in her neck.

She had treatment over a six month period but over the past couple of weeks her health declined.

She shared an Instagram story saying she was "unable to walk, trapped in my body."

In the weeks before her death Cat Janice released a Dance You Otta My Head, with her son and released it on January 15.

She says the inspiration came from being in the car with her son and seeing him dance with the wind in his hair.

Paying tribute to his sister, her brother said: “Thank you for being my ride or ride, my bff, wild ride, down to go all out. My life would never be the same without you. "

