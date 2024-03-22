Play Brightcove video

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that following successful abdominal surgery in January her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but later tests found cancer had been present.

She is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate explained that she and the Prince of Wales have been taking time in private to explain everything to their young children.

She thanked the public for the support and kindness she has received and told others facing cancer, they are not alone.

The Princess of Wales' statement in full:

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the first to react to the news and said the Princess had "shown tremendous bravery with her statement today".

"In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready."

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and hasn't carried out any official engagements since Christmas Day.

Her video message on Friday comes after weeks of speculation surrounding her health and whereabouts.

Kate was last seen in public at her local farm shop on Saturday, and a video was published in the Sun newspaper on Tuesday.

Rumours have continued to spiral online around that video clip, fuelling further hysteria and conspiracy theories.

