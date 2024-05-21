'Psychological warfare': Song idolising Kim Jong Un banned in South Korea

A song that glorifies Kim Jong Un as a "great leader" has been banned by South Korea's media regulator, who deemed it as "psychological warfare".

The song all about the North Korean leader - which he released himself - soon became an unlikely hit around the world, going viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

South Korea's national security act blocks access to the North's government websites and media, in order to restrict exposure to the efforts of the North to "praise, incite or propagate" its autocratic regime.

The regulator, Korea Communications Standards Commission, said "the video is typical content linked to psychological warfare against South Korea".

"It was posted on a channel operated to connect with the outside world and mainly focuses on unilaterally idolising and glorifying Kim," it added.

The song - called Friendly Father - was unveiled last month by North Korea's state television.

Its music video shows soldiers, doctors, airline staff and schoolchildren, among others, celebrating the leaders.

Among the lines they sing are "let's love Kim Jong Un, a friendly father", and "let's sing Kim Jong Un, the great leader."

The decision to ban the video was made after intelligence authorities asked for a review on whether it breached the law.

North and South Korea were divided after the Korean War came to an end in 1953 with an armistice. They are still technically at war, since no peace treaty was ever signed.

