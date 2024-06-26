More than 20 people have died in Kenya after protesters stormed the country's parliament during violent demonstrations over a controversial tax plan.

The tax plan led thousands of protesters to rally under the "7 Days of Rage" banner and set alight part of the Kenyan parliament building on Tuesday causing politicians to flee.

Police responded by firing live rounds at protesters, killing least 22 people, a human rights group said.

Nairobi's mortuary told The Associated Press it received six bodies from police.

Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray a water canon at them. Credit: AP

The military was deployed overnight on Tuesday to support police.

Kenya's President William Ruto described the protests as "treasonous" and vowed to quash the unrest “at whatever cost.”

There were no reports of violence on Wednesday, but civil society groups have reported abductions of people involved in recent protests and expect more to come.

Authorities said that the police fired 700 blanks to disperse protesters east of the capital Nairobi.

Protesters hide behind a banner as police fire tear gas at them. Credit: AP

Local civil society groups said more than 100 people were injured in the protests, while it is still unclear how many people were arrested. Amnesty International Kenya has said it is investigating the whereabouts of up to 12 people who were "abducted in the middle of the night", ahead of planned protests.

Those who are believed to have been taken include bloggers, content creators, human rights defenders, a doctor, and a parliamentary staffer, Amnesty Kenya executive director Irũngũ Houghton told CNN.

What were people protesting about?

Finance Bill

The finance bill sparked massive protests as people became increasingly frustrated over concerns the bill would lead to higher taxes while they struggle with the lingering cost of living crisis.

The bill, part of the Kenyan's government efforts to raise an extra $2.7 billion in domestic revenue, was meant to increase or introduce taxes or fees on a range of daily items and services including internet data, fuel, bank transfers and diapers.

Some of these measures were stripped as frustrations grew.

The government said the changes are necessary to pay interest on the country's national debt, reduce the budget deficit and keep the government running. But protesters see the changes as punitive.

Youth-led protest

Young Kenyans have used social media to organise peaceful demonstrations to force politicians to end the finance bill.

These protests started on June 18 after the bill was made public and spread to several parts of Kenya.

One of the protesters, Auma Obama, the half-sister of former United States President Barack Obama, was teargassed by police during an interview with ITV News' US partner CNN on Tuesday while protesting against the bill.

“I can’t even see anymore, we’re being teargassed,” Ms Obama said in footage captured by the team on the ground.

Ms Obama, a Kenyan-British activist, was speaking to CNN’s Larry Madowo alongside a group of protesters when the group was teargassed in Nairobi.

The president is questioned

President William Ruto, now mocked by some as “Zakayo" named after the biblical tax collector Zacchaeus, has consistently urged Kenyans to pay their fair share of taxes.

Many Kenyans see his stance as aggressive and similar to a dictatorship that is out of sync with the reality of ordinary citizens.

Kenya's President William Ruto. Credit: AP

In 2023, after courts blocked some of his tax proposals, President Ruto threatened to ignore the rulings.

This prompted criticism from the Law Society of Kenya, whose leader accused Ruto of acting above the law.

Pro-democracy activists said Ruto's attacks on the judiciary demonstrated an authoritarian streak.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was deeply saddened by reports of deaths and injuries. “I urge the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint, and call for all demonstrations to take place peacefully,” he wrote on X.

Protesters carry the body of a man who was shot. Credit: AP

Citizen TV, a local broadcaster, led a discussion titled “A Nation on the Brink” with panellists calling on the government to engage with the public.

It is now up to President Ruto to decide whether to drop a bill that caused the deaths of six Kenyans to put an end to the increasingly violent protests.

