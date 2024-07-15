The new Foreign Secretary David Lammy has met with the families of hostages murdered or held in Gaza during a visit to the Middle East.

Lammy used the trip to call for an immediate ceasefire, including the release of all hostages and a rapid increase of aid into Gaza.

Photos shared on social media showed him embracing and shaking hands with families affected by the Hamas attacks on October 7 last year.

The Foreign Office also said on X: “In the West Bank @DavidLammy met Palestinian community members, where he heard the impact on communities suffering from settler violence and settlement expansion.

“Settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and harm prospects for a two-state solution.”

Lammy made the case for working towards a two-state solution to the conflict in meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.

He announced the UK will provide another £5.5 million this year to UK-Med to fund its work in Gaza.

The medical aid charity sends experienced humanitarian medics, including those working in the NHS, to crisis-hit regions.

The funding will be used to support the ongoing work of its field hospitals and the emergency department at Nasser Hospital.

During his trip to the Middle East, Lammy has also visited the Palestinian community in the West Bank, where he spoke to community members suffering from settler violence and settlement expansion.

"Settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and harm prospects for a two-state solution", Lammy wrote on X.

Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, said: “The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable.

“This war must end now, with an immediate ceasefire, complied with by both sides.

“The fighting has got to stop, the hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas terrorists need to be released immediately, and aid must be allowed in to reach the people of Gaza without restrictions.

“I am meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to stress the UK’s ambition and commitment to play its full diplomatic role in securing a ceasefire deal and creating the space for a credible and irreversible pathway towards a two-state solution.

“The world needs a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”

He added: “Central to this is to see an end to expanding illegal Israeli settlements and rising settler violence in the West Bank.

“Here, in what should be a crucial part of a Palestinian state, alongside Gaza and East Jerusalem, we need to see a reformed and empowered Palestinian Authority.”

Lammy’s visit comes after Israel’s latest strike on Gaza, which killed at least 90 people in the south of the territory.

The Israelis say the attack was targeting Hamas’s military commander, Mohammed Deif, but it was not known whether he was among the dead.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

More than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.

