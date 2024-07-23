At least six dead and seven missing after fishing vessel sinks off the Falklands

A fishing boat has sunk off the coast of the Falkland Islands leaving at least six people dead and seven missing, according to British and Spanish maritime officials.

Two other fishing boats rescued 14 people who had made it onto a life raft after the vessel, called the Argos Georgia, sank in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Spain's Pontevedra province in southeastern Galicia said ten of the crew members were Spanish.

In a post on social media platform X, the provincial government identified one of the dead as the ship's cook, and said there were several other nationalities among the crew.

The Falkland Islands, controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina, said it had received an emergency signal on Monday from the boat.

A helicopter, another aircraft and several vessels were deployed in the rescue effort.

The Falkland Islands government reported that the helicopter crew had spotted survivors stranded at sea on Monday.

The team was soon forced to suspend rescue operations due to rough water, reduced visibility and windy conditions.

The Argos Georgia is managed by Argos Froyanes Ltd, a privately-owned joint British-Norwegian company.

“Our crew members are true professionals and have regular training for such a situation,” the company said in a statement.

“We trust in their ability to use the safety equipment to the best of their ability.”

It was sailing under the flag of St Helena, another of Britain’s remaining overseas territories in the South Atlantic.

