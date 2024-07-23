Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

The three-time Olympic champion has withdrawn from all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement.

Dujardin added: “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

If she competed in Paris 2024, the 39-year-old could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian.

A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

Dujardin's statement continued: “I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

Dujardin is currently based in Gloucestershire. She and her previous partner Valegro, known as ‘the dancing horse’, trained in Newent and became household names after winning double gold at London 2012.

They went on to win gold and silver in 2016, and two bronze medals in 2020 in Tokyo - where she competed with new horse Gio.

