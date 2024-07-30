British nationals urged to leave Lebanon amid growing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged British nationals to leave Lebanon and not travel to the country as tensions continue to mount in the Middle East.

Mr Lammy said events were "fast-moving" and Foreign Office staff are working "round the clock" to help ensure the safety of UK citizens.

His comments come amid continued diplomatic efforts to help prevent a wider regional conflict from developing in the Middle East, following an escalation in fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah over the weekend.

In its travel guidance, the Foreign Office has warned events in the region could escalate with "little warning" and leave commercial routes out of Lebanon severely disrupted.

"Do not rely on FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] being able to evacuate you in an emergency," the office added.

"You should have a personal emergency plan that does not rely on the UK government.

"This may include the ability to leave quickly or to shelter in place if you judge it necessary and safe to do so."

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon heightened on Saturday, after a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children.

British nationals have been told by Foreign Secretary David Lammy to leave Lebanon and not travel to the country. Credit: PA

Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack, while the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed the group "will pay a heavy price".

Hezbollah has denied any role in the strike.

Both sides have exchanged fire almost daily since the conflict between Israel and Hamas started last October, although a full-scale escalation has so far been avoided.

The United Kingdom and United States have led international calls, in the wake of Saturday's attack, for both Israel and Hezbollah to not allow the fighting to spiral further.

