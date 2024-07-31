Winning gold at the Olympics is priceless for athletes who have worked years to get to the very top - but while some will be rewarded with a hefty cash prize, many can expect to receive almost nothing for their win.

Cash bonuses vary at this year's games in Paris, with some countries paying athletes more than $100,000 (£78,000) for topping the podium, and others opting to provide grants and benefits.

There have been calls in recent years for Olympic medallists across all sports to receive prize money, with tennis great Martina Navratilova saying that being a top athlete now is a "full-time job".

"The days of amateurs have gone," she continued.

“The Olympics have always been the biggest sports event and the athletes were the only ones not making money."

World Athletics announced earlier this year that it would be the first sport to offer Olympic prize money in Games history at Paris, with winners in the 48 disciplines to receive $50,000 (£39,400).

How much are countries paying their winning athletes?

According to Forbes, who reached out to all 206 countries and territories participating in this year's games, 33 confirmed they will pay their athletes for winning gold.

Fifteen of those will pay more than $100,000 (£78,000) to athletes who bag the top prize.

The medallists following the Women's Individual Triathlon in Paris Credit: PA

Hong Kong pays athletes an eyewatering $768,000 (£766,000) for taking home first place.

It also pays $380,000 (£295,500) to athletes who win a silver medal - more than any of the 32 other nations will pay for Olympic glory.

Hong Kong competes separately from mainland China at the games, and has done so since 1952.

Of those who responded to Forbes, Israel came in second, awarding $275,000 (£214,000) to winning athletes, with Serbia in third at $218,000 (£169,800).

The United States, which is sitting at the top of the leaderboard for all medals won at the Paris Games at the time of writing, offers less than $40,000 to athletes who make it to the podium.

Every US athlete who wins gold will be awarded $37,500 (£29,300), courtesy of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

However, not all countries pay stars for winning gold at the games.

Team GB athletes are instead supported through funding from the Government and the National Lottery, depending on their "podium potential".

Those who have a definite shot at a medal can receive up to £28,000 in funding each year, which contributes to their living and sporting costs.

This means the likes of GB's Tom Pidcock, Nathan Hales and Alex Yee, who all took home gold for their country, will not receive a cash bonus.

British Athletics, the governing body for the nation's track and field team, does reportedly pay out medal bonuses independent of the government.

What other prizes are given to winning athletes?

Meanwhile, some countries opt to reward their athletes with other types of benefits, such as holiday vouchers and pensions.

Poland offers gold medallists roughly $82,000 (£63,900), but beyond that, each medallist in Paris will be given a holiday voucher for two from a travel agency.

They will also be gifted a painting from a Polish artist, and an investment-grade diamond, according to Forbes.

In Serbia, athletes who claim gold, silver, or bronze are eligible for a national pension that kicks in at age 40.

The 15 countries that pay the highest amounts to gold medal winners:

Hong Kong - $768,000 (£766,000)

Israel - $275,000 (£214,000)

Serbia - $218,000 (£169,800)

Malaysia - $214,000 (£166,800)

Italy - $196,000 (£152,800)

Lithuania - $182,000 (£141,800)

Moldova - $171,000 (£133,200)

Latvia - $155,000 ($120,800)

Hungary - $154,000 (£120,000)

Bulgaria - $139,000 (£108,300)

Ukraine - $125,000 (£97,400)

Kosovo - $120,000 (£93,500)

Estonia - $109,000 (£85,000)

Czech Republic - $103,000 (£80,270)

Spain - $102,000 (£79,500)

