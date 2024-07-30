There are 18 gold medals up for grabs for Team GB on Wednesday, including in triathlon, rowing, diving, BMX freestyle, canoe slalom and artistic gymnastics.Medals in swimming and judo are also available for the taking.

Team GB managed to raise its gold medal count to four on Tuesday, after James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott won gold in the men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay, retaining their title.

Nathan Hales also won gold in the men's Olympic trap competition, claiming a new Olympic record of 48 out of 50 to beat Chinese silver medalist Ying Qi by four shots.

Andy Murray put his retirement plans on hold once again by winning the second round of men's doubles with teammate Dan Evans, earning him a place in the quarter-finals.

As the Games continue to heat up, there are plenty of other opportunities to up the Team GB medal haul. Triathlon

British triathlon success could be on the cards, with the women's event getting going at 7am BST.

Reigning world champion Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown, who left Tokyo with a gold and silver medal in 2021, and Kate Waugh are competing for Team GB.This race will be followed by the men’s triathlon, which was postponed due to concerns surrounding the water quality in the River Seine. It has now been scheduled for after the women’s race at 9:45am BST.Team GB’s Alex Yee, who will be aiming to upgrade the silver medal he earned in Tokyo, will be joined by Olympic debutant Sam Dickinson, who was a travelling reserve in the Japanese capital and has since won Commonwealth gold.If tomorrow's triathlon is also suspended, the reserve day for both events is Friday.

Artistic Gymnastics: Men’s All-Around FinalTeam GB’s Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser qualified for the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around final in fifth and sixth respectively, with action getting underway at 16:30 BST.Jarman was a reserve in Tokyo so is making his Olympic debut in Paris. He earned four gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, including in the all-around, and a title in the vault at the 2023 World Championships. Fraser competed in Tokyo and came ninth in the all-around final. He is a former world champion in the parallel bars and a former European champion in the all-around.

Rowing: Men’s and Women’s Quadruple ScullsThe first rowing medals will be handed out at the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne, with Team GB represented in the men’s and women’s quadruple sculls. Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood and Graeme Thomas will compete in the men’s race at 11:26 BST, with Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw not far behind in the women’s race at 11:38.Britain is the reigning world champion in the women’s quadruple sculls, while the men’s team finished with a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Diving: Women’s 10m SynchroLois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix go in the women’s synchronised 10m platform final at 10:00. The pair were silver medallists at the World Championships last year, before following this up with a bronze in Doha earlier this year.Toulson is competing at her third Olympics, whilst this is Spendolini-Sirieix’s second Games. Both will also be competing in the individual women’s 10m platform, which gets started on Monday.

BMX FreestyleKieran Reilly will fly the flag for Team GB in the men’s BMX freestyle final tomorrow afternoon. 2023 World champion Reilly was the top qualifier for the final, averaging 91.21 across his two runs which means he will go last in tomorrow’s final. It takes place at 13:45 BST and is expected to finish by 15:30."I am just hoping today's result is something to follow up tomorrow," he said. "I am definitely a volume, big trick rider and we have got a lot of features on this course which is great for me."

Canoe Slalom: Women’s C1 The silver medallist from Tokyo, Mallory Franklin, will be aiming to add to Team GB’s haul of canoe slalom medals in tomorrow’s women’s C1 final. Following bronze for Kimberley Woods in the women’s K1 and silver for Adam Burgess in the men’s C1, it is the turn of the seven-time world champion Franklin. The 30-year-old qualified sixth for the semi-final, which takes place at 14:30, with the top 12 canoeists making the final, which starts at 16:25.Elsewhere, judoka Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown competes in the women’s -70kg and Matt Richards and Anna Hopkin can go for gold in the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle respectively, after qualifying for this evening's semi-finals.

