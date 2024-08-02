Justin Timberlake licence suspended over drink driving charge

Justin Timberlake has had his licence suspended in the state of New York as he pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The singer appeared virtually from Europe where he is on tour.

Timberlake was arrested in June after police say he was observed driving a 2025 BMW “in an intoxicated condition”.

He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and also failed to maintain in his lane of travel, according to a statement from Sag Harbor Police.

At the time an officer described Timberlake as “unable to divide attention”.

They added Timberlake “had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests”.

Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

At a hearing in late July, Timberlake’s attorney disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” his lawyer said at the time.

On Friday, the same lawyer reiterated that Timberlake was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

The singer’s Tennessee drivers license was suspended in the state of New York, which his attorney said is standard for DWI arrests.

