England's rivers and groundwater a cocktail of almost 500 different chemicals

A cocktail of almost 500 different chemicals, some of which are banned and almost half of which are classed as "very toxic" or "harmful", have been found in English waters.

One of the substances found in England's waterways was a banned, carcinogenic "forever chemical".

Also among the chemicals discovered were cocaine, ketamine and caffeine.

The survey of more than 170 river and groundwater catchments has been analysed by Watershed Investigations on behalf of ITV News.

Environmental groups have called chemical pollution a silent killer in our waterways and experts have likened one of the pollutants, Imidacloprid, to "novichok for insects".

The world has lost 83% of its freshwater aquatic life in 50 years and in UK waters, pollutants are so bad that the sturgeon and burbot have vanished and Antarctic Salmon are endangered.

Professor Dave Goulson, Sussex University, said: “A single teaspoon of this pesticide is enough to deliver a lethal dose to 1.25 billion honey bees. It’s concerning that our rivers should be awash with a potent insecticide.”

The most widespread chemicals found are classic markers of road runoff. Farm runoff was another major source of contamination.

Fluoranthene, which is very toxic to aquatic life, and Pyrene, were found in 80% of water catchments.

National Highways says it’s “committed to improving water quality, and our Water Quality Plan sets out a high-level programme of work to address all our high-risk outfalls by 2030.”

Water UK has stated that water companies are not responsible for these pollutants being in the water system.

“Water companies want to invest nearly £12 billion to stop sewage spills from storm overflows and remove chemicals during the treatment process,” a Water UK spokesperson said.

“We now need Ofwat to approve these plans in full so we can get on with it. However, prevention is better than cure and we need greater action from government and other sectors to stop this material entering the environment in the first place.”

