The long summer holiday can leave many parents short, as ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports

Words by ITV News Deputy Content Editor Liz Little

An ITV News survey has found families face a postcode lottery on the level of support they are given during the school term break.

We contacted local councils across the UK to find out what help was being made available to children who normally rely on free school meals.

Our results found a big variation between provisions, which campaigners fear means some families going without.

Support should be provided during the school holidays – especially for those who are entitled to free school meals during the term - though this varies from council to council.

On a national level, funding is provided to local authorities to run the Holiday Activity and Food Programme (HAF).

These sessions are designed to offer activities and one free meal a day to eligible children – but access is not automatic or guaranteed and parents must apply ahead of time.

Support for holiday meals differs massively across the UK. Credit: PA

Local authorities are also provided with the 'Household Support Fund' - which is a lump sum given to tackle the cost of living problems in their area.

Though it’s up to each council to decide where to spend this money.

In England, some councils use the funding to create their own meal schemes - families of eligible children in Leeds receive a one-off voucher worth £100, in Croydon it’s a £50 voucher per child, in Dudley it’s a voucher worth £10 per week, and in North Yorkshire, £140 vouchers are provided.

Though councils in Birmingham, Wirral, Ealing, Barnsley, Wolverhampton, and Cornwall told ITV News they do not supply supermarket vouchers during the school break - they do have holiday clubs instead.

Our survey also looked at what’s on offer in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some councils across Scotland are offering free school meal payments to low-income families over the school holidays. Most offer £2.50 a day - so around £75 over the summer break.

In Wales, the national voucher scheme was cut off in June last year.

But some councils still provide vouchers for families in need, like Flintshire who send out £50 per child.

The school holiday food grant in Northern Ireland also ended last year. Campaigners called this decision “abhorrent”.

Local Government Association’s Councillor Peter Marland said it was “unfortunate” that food vouchers distributed by local authorities were “a bit of a lottery”, but argued that many councils are facing financial pressures across social care and temporary accommodation and “have to make difficult decisions”.

He added: “There is always going to be, and should really be, variation in what schemes are available because different councils are held to account by their local populations “. He said it was up to the government to “provide certainty and long-term funding.”

A government spokesperson told ITV News: “Tackling child poverty is at the heart of breaking down barriers to opportunity and our new cross-government task force will develop an ambitious plan to help improve the life chances for every child.

“Local authorities are expected to offer the equivalent of six weeks of Holiday Activities and Food Programme provision each year, which provides meals, activities, and free childcare places to children from low-income families.

“Families most in need can also access financial support for essentials such as food and energy through the Household Support Fund.”

The Hubb Foundation charity is one of many stepping in where local authorities are falling short – putting on Summer sessions around Stoke-on-Trent to provide complimentary meals and school break activities.

CEO Adam Yates said the demand for support is higher than ever before, and that school holidays are a real pressure point for many, as parents try to find money to pay for meals their children would normally get at school.

What support is available from your local council?

If you’re in England, use the government’s ‘Find Your Council’ tool to contact your local authority and find out if they offer supermarket vouchers or access to Holiday Activity and Food Programmes.

If you’re in Wales, you can see if your local authority provides supermarket vouchers by using the government’s local authority finder.

If you’re in Scotland, you can search for your local council to find out if you’re eligible.

If you’re in Northern Ireland the grant ended on 31 March 2023.

