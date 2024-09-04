Benjamin Netanyahu demands Israel keeps control of Gaza's border with Egypt

Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel must keep open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt, as calls grow for the Israeli prime minister to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu’s comments come as the United States develops a new proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release, to bring an end to a nearly 11-month-old conflict.

The area of land bordering Gaza and Egypt - also known as the Philadelphi corridor - was seized by Israeli troops in May.

The issue has become an obstacle in ceasefire talks, as Hamas has demanded an eventual full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in the deal.

Egypt, a mediator in the talks along with the US and Qatar, has also demanded a concrete timeline for Israeli troops to leave the Philadelphi corridor. The United Arab Emirates also criticised Israel's military presence on the strip of land.

Netanyahu repeated his stance that Israel must maintain its hold on the border to prevent Hamas from rearming by smuggling weapons into Gaza, and to put a stop to any future attacks.

“Gaza must be demilitarised, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi corridor remains under firm control,” he said, claiming Israeli troops had discovered dozens of tunnels under the border.

He said Israel would only consider withdrawing from the corridor when presented with an alternative force to police it.

Families of remaining hostages have mounted calls on Netanyahu to agree a ceasefire deal after Hamas killed six hostages last week, as Israeli troops appeared to be moving to rescue them.

In angry public statements, hostage families have accused Netanyahu of blocking a deal and potentially sacrificing their loved ones’ lives for the sake of holding the border strip.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent days, calling for a deal and saying time is running out to bring home the hostages alive.

Netanyahu pushed back against the pressure, saying his stance was necessary to “ensure Hamas doesn’t pose a threat to Israel.”

