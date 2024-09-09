Play Brightcove video

Who will be affected by the cut to the winter fuel payment? ITV News explains

Keir Starmer is under pressure over the government's decision to cut the winter fuel payment for ten million pensioners in England and Wales.

There are concerns those on a relatively low income will struggle to pay their energy bills without the support, with some pensioners "worried sick" about how they will heat their homes.

The government says the move is necessary to help fill a £22 billion "black hole" left by the Conservatives.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said a motion to approve the changes will be debated on Tuesday, with the government facing a possible Labour backbench rebellion.

What is the winter fuel payment?

The winter fuel payment was designed to ensure pensioners could afford to pay their energy bills during the cold winter months.

It is a one-off tax-free payment of either £200 or £300 each year, determined by age.

Until now, it had been paid to all pensioners in England and Wales to help with energy bills.

What is changing and who is eligible now?

The winter fuel payment will be limited to only those over state pension age who claim pension credit or one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

If you are eligible you will be able to get either £200 or £300, depending on your circumstances, to help pay your energy bills this winter.

While the chancellor's decision only covers England and Wales, the Scottish government also said it would end pensioners' universal entitlement to the payment.

Keir Starmer has defended the decision to cut the universal winter fuel payment Credit: PA

How many people will be affected?

More than ten million pensioners are expected to miss out on the winter fuel payment this year.

Around 11.4 million people currently qualify for the payment, but this will be cut to 1.5 million. The move is expected to save the government around £1.4 billion this year.

There are also concerns an estimated 880,000 low income pensioner households are entitled to pension credit but don't claim it.

Pension credit is a state pension top-up, and gives you extra money to help with your living costs if you are on a low income.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it had received thousands of pension credit claims since the government announced it would limit the winter fuel payment to those on the benefit.

How to check if you're eligible for the winter fuel payment

If you are eligible, you’ll normally get the winter fuel payment automatically.

You will get a letter in October or November saying how much you'll get paid.

If you do not get a letter but you think you're eligible, you can check on the government website if you need to make a claim. You might need to claim if you live abroad, for example.

What to do if you are not paid

Most payments are made in November or December and the money is usually paid into the same account as your pension credit or other benefits.

If you do not get a letter or the money has not been paid into your account by January 29, 2025, contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on the government's website.

What other help is available?

Anyone who is concerned about whether they can afford to pay their energy bills is urged to get in contact with their suppliers.

Energy firms are required to work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford, which could mean more flexibility over how and at what time people pay.

Pensioners could also be eligible for a number of other payments and discounts.

These include the warm home discount - a £150 discount on your bills if you get pension credit or live in a low-income household, and a cold weather payment - eligible to those on certain benefits if the temperature drops to 0C or below for seven days in a row.

