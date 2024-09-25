Prime Minister urged to take action on Sue Gray

Words by Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana and Political Correspondent Harry Horton

Several senior figures in Downing Street and elsewhere in government have spoken to the prime minister about Sue Gray’s role - arguing the current situation is becoming unsustainable, it has been claimed.

Complaints about Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff were being aired across the party’s conference in Liverpool this week - as she herself prepared to accompany the PM to New York at the United Nations General Assembly.

ITV News can also reveal that most special advisers across government - the political staff who support ministers - are collectively holding out on signing their contracts after a row over pay.

Some are arguing that Gray should be removed from office, but there is also an attempt to shore up her support by political supporters who see her as a key figure.

The mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region have drafted a statement of support for Gray, arguing she has helped to improve relations between mayors and government.

But in a sign of how divisive Gray has become, when Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham asked other mayors to offer their support this week, some declined.

Gray’s role as Starmer’s chief of staff has come under increasing scrutiny after it was revealed she is paid £170,000 - more than the prime minister.

Many Labour officials blame Gray for what they believe has been a dysfunctional start to Downing Street’s new administration. She is accused of cutting special advisers' pay, blocking and delaying government appointments and being overly controlling of what information the prime minister can see.

Others in Labour argue the transition to government after 14 years in opposition was always going to be difficult. “These are teething problems,” said one senior official.

At last year’s Labour Conference Gray was highly visible, accompanying the Labour leader to drinks receptions and clapping and cheering in the conference hall during his speech.

But this year Gray was absent in Liverpool, as speculation about her future dominated the build up to the conference.

Downing Street declined to comment.

