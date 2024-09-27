The opening weekend of this season’s Premier League saw almost 30,000 gambling adverts splashed across TV, radio and social media.

That is three times more adverts than the opening weekend last year.

In the West Ham United v Aston Villa match, there were 30 gambling adverts, messages or logos on screen each minute.

University of Bristol marketing researcher Dr Raffaello Rossi, who conducted the study, said the gambling industry was “out of control”.

“It’s clear that the industry’s attempt to self-regulate is wholly inadequate and tokenistic,” he said.

“The gambling industry continues to prioritise profit over safety.”

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his work to tackle gambling addiction. Credit: PA

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who has experienced his own gambling problems, said gambling advertisements had become "out of control" in the UK.

“Gambling advertising during football events has become relentless," he said.

The research has renewed calls for the government to urgently reform gambling advertising, marketing and sponsorship.

“With political will, these reforms can be implemented now without the need for new legislation,” said Lord Foster of Bath, who chairs Peers for Gambling Reform.

“These statistics reveal the woeful inadequacies of industry self-regulation.

“It is simply not good enough.”

The government said the gambling policy was under consideration at the moment and it recognised the impact harmful gambling had.

But a Betting and Gaming Council spokesman said the study had “fundamentally misunderstood” advertising and regulation.

“The previous government's stated research did not establish a causal link between exposure to advertising and the development of problem gambling.”

“Betting advertising and sponsorship must comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling tools and signposts to help for those concerned about their betting, are regularly and prominently displayed.”

Anyone experiencing harm directly from gambling or as an affected other can call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808 8020 133, which is available 24/7 and offers free, confidential advice, tools, and support.

