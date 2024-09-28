Rescue missions underway as Hurricane Helene continues to batter parts of US

Hurricane Helene continues to unleash its fury across the southeast of America after leaving at least 49 people dead in multiple states, leveling communities, and stranding many in floodwaters.

The monstrous Category 4 hurricane, with roaring 140 mph winds, has killed people in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

Nearly 4,000 National Guardsmen are conducting rescue efforts in 21 counties across Florida, the Defense Department said Friday. North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama have also activated guardsmen.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Biden administration has also mobilised more than 1,500 federal personnel to support communities affected by Helene, Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Helene “is one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of [the state].”

Western parts of the state were slammed by heavy rains and strong winds bordering on hurricane-strength levels, life-threatening flash flooding, numerous landslides and power outages.

More than 100 people were rescued from high waters, the governor said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A TV weather reporter in Atlanta, Georgia interrupted a live broadcast on Hurricane Helene to rescue a woman trapped in her submerged vehicle.

Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was filmed wading towards the woman who was screaming for help after driving into floodwater near the Peachtree Creek.

He told viewers: "I'm going to go see if I can help this lady out a little bit more. You guys. I'll be back", before putting down his microphone.

Moments later, he was filmed striding back towards the camera with the woman clung to his back.

In an interview after the rescue, Mr Van Dillen said when he reached the car the woman was "still strapped in" while the water was almost neck deep.

Meanwhile, more than 50 people stranded on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, were rescued after rapidly rising waters from Helene made evacuation impossible, Ballad Health said.

Nearby, residents in three counties surrounding the Nolichucky Dam were urged to “move to higher ground” due to its imminent failure from Helene’s soaking rainfall, according to officials.

If the dam fails, flooding can result in “an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...