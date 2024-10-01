Rapper ‘Diddy’ faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 people, lawyer says

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who was arrested last month after an indictment by a federal grand jury, is now facing even more allegations of sexual misconduct.

A lawyer announced during a press conference on Tuesday that he is representing 120 people who have accused Combs of sexual misconduct.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month.

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” he told reporters.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world. The wall of silence has now been broken.”

Mr Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and said that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.

Combs, 54, is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking, r acketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Following the news conference, Combs' lawyer Erica Wolff said the performer “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

"That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

More than 10 other alleged victims have already filed lawsuits against him, including accusations of sexual assault.

