Broadcaster John Stapleton announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Broadcaster John Stapleton has revealed he has Parkinson’s disease.

The 78-year-old, who has presented on programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV's News Hour, said the disease can be "very frustrating" on BBC One’s Morning Live.

“Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years,” he said.

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly (when) people are constantly saying to you, ‘Sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.“I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”

His son, Nick, said that despite the diagnosis being "really upsetting" it did not come as a surprise considering his grandmother also had the disease.

Speaking about his mother, Stapleton said: “I witnessed my mother’s decline from this lively, ebullient, outgoing lady to a lady who is fairly fragile.“One of the practical problems she faced initially was her inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato.“Believe it or not, I’m having the same problem, to some extent, myself right now.”

Speaking to his son, Stapleton said that he wishes to remain "independent" for as long as possible and he would be "reluctant" to leave his house.

John (right) and Nick Stapleton. Credit: BBC/ PA

In a post to X, charity Parkinson’s UK said: “A huge thank you to @JohnStapletonTV for his announcement on @BBCMorningLive following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“We want to offer our support to John and his son, @staplenick, as they start John’s unique journey with the condition.”

A follow-up post said: “No one is alone with Parkinson’s, and we are here to support everyone.

“If you are concerned about yourself, or a loved one, we would encourage you to speak to your GP, or call our free confidential helpline for advice: 0808 800 0303.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know