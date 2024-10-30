Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver Labour's first Budget since 2010 in the House of Commons at 12.30pm

Rachel Reeves is gearing up to deliver Labour's first Budget in almost 15 years, which is set to be packed with tax rises and promises to "invest, invest, invest".

The government hopes the historic Budget - Labour's first since 2010 and the first delivered by a female chancellor - will convince the public that it can "rebuild Britain" and restore its creaking public services.

Reeves is promising to put "more pounds in people's pockets" and vowed to end austerity - but the government warns it has had to make "difficult decisions" to find the around £40 billion to fix public finances.

The government has insisted tax rises are necessary to rebuild stretched public services and that they won't affect "working people", as per Labour's manifesto commitment, but this is likely to see companies hit with a greater share of the burden.

Changes to the government's borrowing rules will also allow Reeves to pump billions into renewing the UK’s infrastructure and could fund improvements to crumbling schools, hospitals and prisons.

Some measures have already been confirmed, such as an announcement on Tuesday about there being a 6.7% increase to minimum wage, rising to £12.21 an hour next year.

Reeves also warned that the tax hikes and borrowing increases she is considering may not be enough to undo “14 years of damage” to the NHS, despite plans to pump billions of pounds into the health service.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “a huge day for Britain” in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

"After 14 years of decline, we will invest in our country - rebuilding our schools, hospitals and roads,” he added.

"We won't shy away from the tough decisions to grow our economy and protect working people's payslips. There is a brighter future ahead."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…

Budget measures we already know about

The winter fuel allowance will be means tested, meaning around 10 million pensioners will lose out on the tax-free payment - which is between £100-£300 - over the coming months. The government argues the pension triple-lock and a state pension rise in April will mean pensioners will still be better off.

The minimum wage will increase by 6.7% from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour from April, while for 18-20-year-olds, it will rise by 16.3% from £8.60 to £10.

There will be £10 billion for the NHS to reduce the 6.7 million-long waiting list and provide new surgical hubs and modern equipment, such as scanners.

The £2 bus fare cap will raise to £3 until the end of 2025.

The private school VAT exemption will be scrapped from January 1, which the government says will help pay for thousands more teachers at state schools.

£1.4 billion has been committed to rebuild crumbling schools , as well as a tripling of investment in free breakfast clubs . Another £1.8 billion for the expansion of government-funded childcare , and £44 million to support kinship and foster carers.

Another £500 million will fund the building of new social housing properties , and a further £128 million for three new projects to build more homes - some of which will be energy efficient.

£240 million will be given to local services to get people back to work, as the government seeks to cut the welfare bill.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…