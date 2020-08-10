A woman has become the fourth victim of emergency incidents around the region's coastline and inland waterways in three days.

Hot weather has seen thousands of people flock to beaches and inland waterways across the east.

In the latest incident, emergency services including Coastguards, the RNLI, Police and Ambulance crews were called to Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk at quarter past 4 on Monday afternoon.

It's been confirmed that a woman died. It is thought she was taken ill in a car park.

Earlier in the day a man in his 60's died at Clacton, a woman also died at Waxham over the weekend trying to rescue two children.

A man in his 20's also died at the weekend at Bawsey near King's Lynn.

Emergency services are warning people tempted to cool down during the hot weather that the sea and inland waterways can be extremely dangerous.