Lifeboat crew called out to help stricken fishing boat off Wells

The Wells lifeboat was called out to help the crew of a fishing boat drifting 20 miles off the Norfolk coast.

The all weather lifeboat was called out on Wednesday 23 rd September at 7.58 pm by Humber Coast Guard to help three crew after their boat suffered engine failure.

It took the lifeboat an hour to reach the stricken vessel, although the crew had managed to get going again with a temporary repair.

The lifeboat escorted the fishing boat back into Wells harbour, arriving just before midnight.