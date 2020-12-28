Four people and a dog rescued from marshes in north Norfolk

Four people and a dog have been rescued after being cut off by the tide while walking in the marshes at Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk.

The Wells inshore lifeboat was called out to Sluice Creek in Wells harbour just after two o'clock yesterday afternoon.

Wells-next-the-Sea Credit: ITV Anglia

About a quarter of an hour later the crew found the four people, who said they had mis-calculated the tide times.

They were taken back to the safety of the town and the RNLI says all four returned home to warm up