With numbers of Covid cases continuing to rise more and more people are anxiously wondering when they will receive one of the vaccination jabs currently being rolled out.

The Government says more than 2.4 million people in the UK have now been inoculated. But that still leaves more than 64 million still waiting.

So logistically how will so many people be vaccinated?

This week Robertson House in Stevenage opened as one of the first seven mass vaccination centres in the country.

At present these centres are only vaccinating people aged 80 and over along with some front line NHS and care staff.

Thousands of letters inviting people to make an appointment were sent out before the site opened. Many more thousands will follow this week.

The letter explains how they can book a slot over the phone or online through the national booking system.

People currently being vaccinated are those most at risk and front line NHS staff and carers Credit: NHS England

But those eligible need to live within a 45 minute drive of the site in Hertfordshire so clearly it is not where most people from our region will be vaccinated.

Another of the mass vaccination centres, in Birmingham, is also too far away to be used by people in Northamptonshire.

The other five sites are in London, Surrey, Newcastle, Manchester and Bristol.

The Government is promising more huge centres to administer jabs will be set up.

There are also currently more than 1,000 smaller centres in places like hospitals and GPs surgeries all over the country being used to roll out the two vaccines made by AstroZenica and Pfizer. Many more are expected to come on line during the coming weeks.

The Government aim is to vaccinate 13.9 million of the country's most at-risk people by the middle of February. That's getting close to one in four of England's population.

200,000 The number of Covid jabs per day PM Boris Johnson says the NHS will achieve by Friday

When you will be contacted and offered a jab will depend on which band you are placed in based on age and health.

At present the priority list breaks down like this:

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers

All those 75 years of age and over

All those 70 years of age and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable

All those 65 years of age and over

All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

All those 60 years of age and over

All those 55 years of age and over

All those 50 years of age and over.

The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined

It is expected to be much later in the summer or autumn before young, healthy people receive a Covid shot.