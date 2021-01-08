Twelve new Covid-19 vaccination sites confirmed across Norfolk and Waveney

Almost 40% of all people over the age of 80 living in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first vaccination against Covid-19.

It comes as the number of people vaccinated in the area approaches 30,000.

In Norfolk and Waveney, out of a population of 65,000 over 80s - the most vulnerable age group – some 25,500 people have had the Covid-19 jab.

The NHS is driving forward the vaccination of the rest of the over 80s and other most at risk groups still to be vaccinated.

People are being vaccinated according to how at risk they are from COVID- 19 Credit: PA Image

Priority groups:

1: Care home residents (older adults and their carers)

2: 80 years and over and frontline health and social care workers

3: 75 years and over

4: 70 years and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

5: 65 years and over

6: 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions

7: 60 years and over

8: 55 years and over

9: 50 years and over

Two further GP-led vaccination sites, Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich and Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth have joined nine other GP practice sites across Norfolk and Waveney to begin vaccinating patients against Covid-19.

We are delighted to be delivering the vaccine to our patients and those of neighbouring GP surgeries across Norwich. This is the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever seen and will take some weeks and months, but it is amazing to be part of it and to be able to protect people from this deadly virus.” Dr Nick Morton, lead GP at the Trinity and Bowthorpe Medical Practice

Bowthorpe Medical Practice and the Park Surgery join the following GP practice sites to begin vaccinations:

They will be joined on, Monday 11 January by 10 more sites in community buildings and GP premises, which will be begin delivering the new AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine alongside the Pfizer jab.

This will mean there will be 21 local vaccination sites in Norfolk and Waveney, in addition to the James Paget University Hospital, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn.

These sites will be:

Dr Anoop Dhesi

Dr Anoop Dhesi, Chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is co-ordinating the roll-out of the vaccination programme, said: “We’ve made a great start beginning to protect the most vulnerable people. That’s testament to the immense effort made by doctors, nurses and administrators in General Practice, staff in our hospitals and in the clinical commissioning group. But truly this is going to be a marathon not a sprint.

“More GP-led sites are about to open, and these will be followed by more large vaccination centres to drive up the numbers we can vaccinate every day into the many thousands, with a spread of sites reaching into every corner of Norfolk and Waveney.”

The NHS has worked with district and county councils across Norfolk and Waveney, along with voluntary groups, private businesses and the police, to set-up and run the vaccination sites.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will allow a step-change in the NHS's ability to take vaccine into care homes.

READ MORE: