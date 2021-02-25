Colchester interim First Team Coach Wayne Brown speaks to ITV News Anglia's Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake

Wayne Brown believes Colchester United are 'not too far away' from getting things right after a slump in form which has seen them plummet down the SkyBet EFL League 2 table.

The U's are just seven points above the drop zone, but sitting 21st in the table makes for uncomfortable reading after going 13 games without a win.

Their most recent result - a 2-1 home defeat to Exeter - led to Head Coach Steve Ball losing his job, and chairman Robbie Cowling turning to Brown to steer the Us through their next sequence of games.

Colchester United's former Head Coach Steve Ball Credit: PA

Brown says he's devastated for Ball who, after playing for the U's, spent ten years coaching, progressing from the Academy into the 1st Team set-up and succeeding John McGreal as Head Coach in July 2020.

Having enjoyed exciting encounters with non-league Maldon & Tiptree over the past two seasons, Brown faces the challenge of instilling confidence among the U's ranks but doesn't believe it's a daunting one.

Of late we've been losing games by the odd goal, we've been picking draws up. So now one's blown us out of the water results-wise. We're not too far away. Wayne Brown, Colchester United's interim 1st Team Coach

Brown, who will work with Assistant Coach Hayden Mullins, also says it's a clean slate for everyone at Colchester and that they'll need everyone pulling in the right direction.