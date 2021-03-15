Shant and Dec: Sheringham RNLI feature in end of show singalong

Sheringham's lifeboat crew featured as part of a raucous 'end of show show' on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The crew teamed up with the Sheringham Shantymen to perform a special rendition of 'The Wellerman', written specially for Ant and Dec.

They could be seen singing along in the virtual audience as the presenters performed a major dance number on Saturday night's show.

Their full version was also uploaded to social media:

'The Wellerman' has become a viral sensation thanks to social media platform TikTok.

It has drawn new attention to the rich history of shanty singing in East Anglia's coastal communities.