Shant and Dec: Sheringham RNLI feature in end of show singalong

The crew were part of the 'virtual audience' during the song Credit: Chris Taylor/Sheringham RNLI

Sheringham's lifeboat crew featured as part of a raucous 'end of show show' on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The crew teamed up with the Sheringham Shantymen to perform a special rendition of 'The Wellerman', written specially for Ant and Dec.

They could be seen singing along in the virtual audience as the presenters performed a major dance number on Saturday night's show.

Their full version was also uploaded to social media:

'The Wellerman' has become a viral sensation thanks to social media platform TikTok.

It has drawn new attention to the rich history of shanty singing in East Anglia's coastal communities.

The Shantymen and RNLI crew could be seen singing along in Ant and Dec's virtual audience during the performance Credit: ITV