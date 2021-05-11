Peterborough United have released six players, and transfer listed record signing Mo Eisa, following their promotion to the Championship.

Louis Reed, Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Sam Cartwright, Archie Jones and Brad Rolt will all be allowed to leave the club on free transfers after Posh opted against offering them new deals.

Striker Eisa, who joined for a club record fee from Bristol City in 2019, is among four players who have been placed on the transfer list, with Daniel Gyollai, Serhat Tasdemir and Ryan Broom also up for sale.

All other members of the squad remain under contract.

"I spoke to them all individually and it is probably the toughest part of a manager’s job. They have given everything, blood, sweat and tears for the cause," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"I wish them all the best, I will keep in touch with them, and I will help them as best as I can, I am sure they will be fine, they will get clubs."

Commenting on his decision to transfer list Eisa, Ferguson said: "Mo needs to play regularly; he is too good a player not to be and he may find it difficult as he did this season to be in our starting line-up. He is a great lad and played a massive part."

Meanwhile, Northampton Town have also announced their retained list as they come to terms with relegation from League One.

The Cobblers have released six players, including Alan Sheehan and Mark Marshall, but new deals have been offered to Ryan Watson, Scott Pollock and Lloyd Jones.