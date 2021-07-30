Essex BMX rider storms to Gold in Olympic final

Bethany Shriever from Essex has taken Gold in the Olympic games as she won her BMX final.

The 22-year-old from Finchingfield near Braintree, beat her childhood hero, defending champion Mariana Pajon, to take top spot on the podium.

The win was even more incredible as she had to crowdfund to raise cash to keep her dreams of success in Tokyo alive. She also worked part-time as a teaching assistant.

Beth Shriever races to gold in the Olympic final Credit: PA Images

She said she was overwhelmed by her success and thanked everyone at home for all their support.

The 22-year-old's gold minutes after Great Britain team-mate Kye Whyte secured silver in the men’s event.

She collapsed in tears after the finish line before being lifted off her feet by a jubilant Whyte.

Speaking after her victory, she said she was 'overwhelmed' and said she was '...so grateful for the support, for everyone waking up at home."

Honestly, I’m in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself. To make a final is another achievement – to come away with a medal, let alone a gold medal, I’m so over the moon. Results are out of our control so gold isn’t a set goal. It was about keeping to my routine around the track, I managed to hold on and take the win. It’s crazy, actually crazy. Beth Shriever

Watch Donovan Blake's video report with Beth Shriever from 2017

And that wasn't the only medal success for our region's athletes.

Bryony Page with her silver medal from Rio Credit: PA Images

Cambridgeshire's Bryony Page took bronze in the women's trampoline final, behind two Chinese athletes.

Bryony had won silver at the Rio games in 2016.

Earlier this morning Northamptonshire rower James Rudkin helped the Great Britain men’s eight crew to a bronze medal in the rowing regatta’s final event at Sea Forest Waterway.