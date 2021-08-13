MK Dons have appointed former Ipswich Town academy coach Liam Manning as their first ever head coach.

The 35-year-old has spent the last year in charge of Belgian second tier side Lommel SK, guiding them to a third placed finish.

Before his time in Belgium, he worked as an academy coach at both Ipswich Town and West Ham United, helping players like Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell break into the first team at Portman Road.

He's also credited with playing a big part in Declan Rice's rise to prominence at West Ham.

Manning, who once was a player in Ipswich's academy as well, succeeds Russell Martin who recently took the Swansea City job.

He's the first head coach in MK Dons' history, with the club having previously gone down the traditional management route instead.

He will work closely alongside sporting director Liam Sweeting who will take care of things like transfers.

Manning will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday when the Dons host Sunderland.

It’s a privilege to be named head coach of MK Dons. I am thankful to the Chairman and Liam Sweeting (Sporting Director) for providing me with this exciting opportunity. Liam Manning, MK Dons head coach

"This is an ambitious Football Club that believes in playing a certain way - a way that the fans are used to and demand and one that I believe in too. We also have a squad full of quality and exciting players, who I can’t wait to get to work with," Manning said.

“Me and my family are going to move here to live within half an hour of the area so that we can integrate ourselves into the community. That is important to me because, as we learnt last season, football is for the fans.”

Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “We are really excited to welcome Liam Manning to the Football Club. It has been a hectic couple of weeks but we are delighted to now be in a position to introduce him as our new head coach and be able to look forward to what the future can bring."

Manning will be joined at Stadium MK by Newcastle United under 23s coach Chris Hogg who played alongside him during his time as a player in Ipswich's academy.