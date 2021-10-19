Sir David Amess: his legacy will live on through Southend charities he supported
WATCH: Victoria Lampard reports on the charities Sir David supported
There was plenty of dancing at Southend's showstoppers group this morning.
But behind all the moves, the sadness of losing Sir David Amess, a man who did so much for them.
Sir David was also president of another of MenCap's projects in Southend, the Music Man.
He helped the charity give children and adults with learning disabilities the chance to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, like Wendy Wilson.
Constituents have described Sir David as someone who would always support the community and turn up to events.
These included charity fetes at Belfairs Riding school in Leigh on Sea.
Sir David was also a huge supporter of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and earlier they held a minute's silence for him.
A book of condolence has now opened at the Civic centre in Southend. A chance for people to write messages of thanks for everything Sir David did.
Including his efforts for southend to gain city status.
The impact Sir David Amess had on so many lives will be his lasting legacy.