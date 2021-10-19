Sir David Amess: his legacy will live on through Southend charities he supported

Play video

WATCH: Victoria Lampard reports on the charities Sir David supported

There was plenty of dancing at Southend's showstoppers group this morning.

But behind all the moves, the sadness of losing Sir David Amess, a man who did so much for them.

Andrew Watson from MenCap's Showstoppers says Sir David helped them immensely. Credit: ITV Anglia

Music and drama builds confidence and you can carry what you learn at Showstoppers out into the real world, the benefits are extraordinary. Sir David knew this and he helped Southend MenCap so much. Andrew Watson, Director, Southend MenCap's Showstoppers

Sir David was also president of another of MenCap's projects in Southend, the Music Man.

He helped the charity give children and adults with learning disabilities the chance to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, like Wendy Wilson.

Wendy Wilson performed at the Royal Albert Hall as part of MenCap's Music Man. Credit: ITV Anglia

I was a bit upset but I know he is still with us, he is in our hearts, and we need to be strong. Wendy Wilson, Member of Southend MenCap

Constituents have described Sir David as someone who would always support the community and turn up to events.

These included charity fetes at Belfairs Riding school in Leigh on Sea.

Everything he did was full of energy and enthusiasm. When he visited us he'd always say that he could help us in any way. He'd always end his visit with words like that. Fiona Smith, Belfairs Riding School

Sir David was also a huge supporter of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and earlier they held a minute's silence for him.

A book of condolences has opened at Southend Civic Centre Credit: ITV Anglia

A book of condolence has now opened at the Civic centre in Southend. A chance for people to write messages of thanks for everything Sir David did.

Including his efforts for southend to gain city status.

I think the town will certainly attract more businesses, possibly more hotels will come to the town as a city. It is tinged with sadness and regret that Sir David's not here to actually see it but hopefully he'll be up there with his wonderful smiling face and be so happy. Jacqui Dallimore, Southend Tourism Partnership

The impact Sir David Amess had on so many lives will be his lasting legacy.