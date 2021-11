Play video

Report by ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

The highly acclaimed wildlife photographer Alfie Bowen has been made an ambassador for the Zoological Society of East Anglia.

The 23-year-old , from Beccles, is autistic and was bullied constantly throughout his school career. He found connecting with nature at Africa Alive in Suffolk and Banham Zoo in Norfolk helped him find peace.

Two zebras Credit: Alfie Bowen

My appointment as an ambassador is perhaps the proudest achievement of my career to date. I have been a season ticket holder at these zoos for nearly 20 years . Each time I walk through the entrance it is like the flick of a switch - my anxiety disappears, and I am at my happiest. Alfie Bowen, wildlife photographer