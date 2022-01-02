The inshore lifeboat from Wells-next-the-Sea was called out at dusk to rescue dog walkers stranded by the tide on a remote stretch of North Norfolk coast.

Two people and their dog were trapped on Scolt Head Island between Burnham Overy and Brancaster.

Wells RNLI said volunteer lifeboat crews were alerted by the Coastguard just before 5pm on New Year's Day.

The D class lifeboat, Peter Wilcox, launched from Wells Lifeboat Station with three crew on board.

The stranded pair had set out from Burnham Overy at 11am for a walk with the dog but were caught out by the incoming tide which filled the creeks they had crossed earlier withwater.

The Coastguard reported that the casualties had attempted to get back across the creek on the flooding tide but had to return to higher ground at the eastern end of Scolt Head island.

They were cold and wet, but unhurt. Coastguards managed to spot them flashing a light and were able to direct the lifeboat to their location.

The walkers were taken back to shore by the lifeboat crew and did not need any medical treatment.

Chris Hardy, Wells Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘Whilst today’s outcome was a goodone, it might have not been the case had the weather had not been so unseasonably mild. It is essential that walkers check the tide times before setting out and return to the mainland at least four hours before high tide. People will undoubtedly continue to enjoy our coastline over this bank holiday weekend, so it is imperative that walks are planned taking the afternoon high tides into account’.