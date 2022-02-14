A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was attacked near Milton Keynes College.Justice Will-Mamah, 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, was also accused of possessing a knife in a public place.The victim was stabbed on Friday afternoon in the attack near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall.

A post mortem examination found he had been stabbed in the back.

The boy has not yet been formally identified and his family are being supported by police.Will-Mamah is due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday.