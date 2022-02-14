Fire crews from across Suffolk were called to a blaze that destroyed a barn full of straw near Sudbury.

Crews fought the fire for 16 hours all through Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Nineteen fire crews were needed to tackle the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh.

They were called at 4.30pm on Friday and the fire was not put out until 9am on Saturday.

People using a nearby road were advised to take care because of the amount of smoke.