Police are searching for a man who offered a schoolboy sweets then chased him home.

The incident happened between 3.15pm and 4.15pm in Lowestoft on Thursday, said Suffolk Police.

The boy said he refused an offer of sweets by the unknown man before being chased as he cycled home from Woods Loke Primary School in Butley Drive.

When he arrived home, his mother reported the incident to police.

Police have described the man as white, about 6ft tall with fair hair, of skinny build, wearing a black coat, green jumper and blue jeans.

He is believed to have been in a small grey or white VW van.

Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police.