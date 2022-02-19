An animal sanctuary has issued an appeal to help find a number of missing cockatiels after its aviary was damaged in Storm Eunice.

PACT Animal Sanctuary based in Woodrising, near Hingham in Norfolk, said that a cockatiel aviary had "lifted off the ground and gone backwards" with all the birds escaping.

On Facebook it said it had managed to find and catch seven but that at least 10 birds were still missing.

PACT issued an "urgent appeal" for sightings of the birds.

Its post said: "The cockatiel aviary has lifted off the ground and gone backwards and all of our cockatiels have escaped.

The upturned aviary the birds escaped from. Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

"We are all extremely worried about our birds and we need your help! We've managed to find and catch seven but we're still missing at least 10."

The post added: "We also have lost over half of our chicken huts. The storm is on its path of destruction around our site."

The sanctuary is urging residents in nearby Cranworth and Woodrising to keep a look out for the birds, and to contact them with any sightings.