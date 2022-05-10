The body of a man in his 30s which was found in a small village could have been moved after he died, said police.

The man was found just before 11am on Sunday in a field near Stock Road in Stock, a village just outside Billericay in Essex.

Police said they were treating his death as unexplained, not suspicious, but they are exploring the possibility that the man died elsewhere and that his body was transported to the scene after his death.

Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw two men of Asian appearance between Saturday and 10.45am on Sunday.

Police are still trying to establish how the man died before his body was found in this field in Stock. Credit: Essex Police

The first is a man aged between 20 and 30, and around 5ft 6ins tall. He has dark hair, is of slim build and was wearing a black t-shirt, denim shorts and a large puffer-style jacket.

The second is a man aged in his mid-30s, and around 5ft 6ins tall. He also was of slim build with dark hair, and was wearing a black bomber jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Det Insp Kevin Hughes said: “This is a fast paced and dynamic investigation, and my team is pursuing several lines of inquiry to establish how this man died.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who used Honeypot Lane between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

“This includes drivers, cyclists and walkers. If you travelled along Honeypot Lane and saw anything out of the ordinary, please get in touch with us.”