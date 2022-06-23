Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson spoke to campaigners.

Protesters campaigning to save a 600-year-old oak tree from being felled in Peterborough have said they have not given up hope of saving it.

The city council decided that the tree, which is believed to date from the 15th century, was a safety risk and its roots had already damaged two houses in Ringwood, Bretton.

Campaigners had argued that there were alternatives to chopping the tree down, such as putting in root barriers.

However, officials said this options would cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and was unaffordable.

It has said that 100 young oak trees would be planted later this year to "mitigate against the environmental impact" of felling the tree.

Nigel Simmons, the council's cabinet member for the environment said it had been a difficult decision to make.

He said: "It's just a really sad day that we're going to have to fell this tree next week."

But campaigners, who have the local MP Paul Bristow on their side, have refused to give up on the ancient tree, and said they would continue their fight to save it.

Campaigner Richard Elmer said: "Previous councils put a TPO (Tree protection order) on this tree in the 70s and thought that it was an asset. This council described it as a nuisance. How's that for the environmental capital of the Fens?"

The date for chopping the tree down has been set for Tuesday, according to the council website.

