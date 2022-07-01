A school has been dubbed the UK's funniest class in the country by the Beano.

Voyager Class from Hitchin’s Whitehill Junior School were crowned the champions after they entered the Beano's annual competition.

The Year 5 class then got to unveil their joke on a billboard outside the train station in Hitchin.

This year is the first time that the winning class and joke have been revealed in public.

The winning joke was:

What do you call a class of children who eat potatoes using their toes?

The Mash Street Kids!

The competition launched in May and teachers across the country were asked to send their class’s funniest jokes for a chance to win the ultimate Beano Trophy.

The nationwide initiative, now in its fourth year, is created in partnership with YoungMinds, the UK charity raising awareness for children and young people’s mental health.