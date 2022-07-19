Warnings that the country's infrastructure would not be able to cope with extreme weather have become reality - with roads melting, airport runways damaged and rails buckling in the heat.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the record heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.

But why do extreme temperatures wreak such havoc to the UK's transport network?

Across the country, damage to road surfaces has been reported because of the heat, while Luton Airport was forced to close its runway on Monday after a defect was found in the asphalt.

On Tuesday, the A14 in Cambridgeshire - a major transport artery to Britain's biggest container port - was the latest road to succumb.

Police tweeted an image of a sunken road saying: "No, the A14 is not being turned into a skatepark… unfortunately the road surface isn’t coping well in this heat."

Forecasters said the temperatures of road surfaces could reach 60C or higher, due to their prolonged exposure to the sun.

That was certainly true on the rail network on Monday, with Network Rail revealing that its hottest rail recorded hit 62C (144F), in Suffolk.

Why can't the railways cope with extreme heat?

Network Rail says Britain’s rails are pre-stressed to help them resist high temperatures.

British tracks have a stress-free temperature of 27 degrees – the UK average summer rail temperature. Countries with traditionally hotter climates will 'set' rails to higher temperatures.

When the air temperature reaches 30 degrees, the temperature on the rail can actually be up to 20 degrees higher.

When steel rails get hot, they expand, which can cause a buckled rail - and raises the risk of derailment.

Why can't we make adjustments to cope?

Network Rail said some countries regularly have extremes in temperature that affect their railway and may adjust their rails between summer and winter, or have other measures in place to manage the effects over the long term.

But it said it would not be "practical or cost-effective" to adjust rails to manage the effects of temperature over the long term.

What causes buckling?

Metal can expand or contract depending on temperature. This generates forces that try to push and pull the railway out of shape.

Rail engineers try to prevent this using sleepers and ballast.

Network Rail says measures used in other countries include using a solid concrete slab to contain the higher forces - but warns that "slab tracks costs approximately four times as much to install as standard ballasted track".

It said: "The movement of trains also generates forces in the track. The higher the speed, the greater the force of a train.

"When heat expansion forces are high, trains deliberately slow down to reduce the additional forces they apply to the railway."

When will UK infrastructure improve to cope?

Mr Shapps said issues on the rails and roads would continue for decades during extreme heatwaves.

Asked how long it will take to upgrade existing rail infrastructure to be more resilient, he told Sky News: “Decades, actually, to replace it all. Ditto with Tarmac on the roads.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve seen a considerable amount of travel disruption, we’re probably going to see the hottest day ever in the UK recorded today and infrastructure, much of it built in Victorian times, just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature – and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could, because the temperatures are so extreme.”

Asked if the transport system can cope with the weather, he said: “The simple answer at the moment is no.

Workers repairing the runway at Luton Airport Credit: ITV News

On Monday Luton Airport had to divert flights after soaring temperatures melted the surface of its runway.

The airport said it had discovered a defect in the surface which was being repaired, and apologised to passengers.