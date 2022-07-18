Roads in Lincolnshire have started to "melt" as surface temperatures exceed 54C.

The county is expected to be among the hottest places in the country on Tuesday, 19 July, with a chance that air temperatures could hit 40C.

But on Monday, 18 July, there was evidence that the extreme heat was already starting to have an impact on infrastructure.

Sgt Mike Templeman, of Lincolnshire Police, shared an image on social media appearing to show the road surface sinking. It came as he investigated a collision near Blyton, near Gainsborough.

He said: "Currently out dealing with a single vehicle RTC near Blyton and the road is starting to melt under us."

There is no indication the road condition played a factor in the accident.

In a separate tweet, Lincolnshire County Council member Richard Davies listed road temperatures at various locations in the county. It showed a figure of 54.3C on the B1191 at Martin Timberland.

Several other roads reached temperatures of over 50C, while a number of points on the A1 hit the high 40s.

The county council said its gritters were on standby to treat the roads as temperatures soar.

Cllr Davies said: "Molten ashphalt can be quite dangerous, quite sticky, which is unpleasant, but the real problem is that it can become very, very loose and therefore you lose that adhesive, that grip quality and particularly if you're doing high speeds it's quite dangerous."

At what temperature do roads melt?

British roads are made from asphalt, but some are built from concrete.

The Road Surface Treatments Association said the surface can begin to melt as it hits 50C.

This can happen even when the air temperature drops as low as 20C at the end of a day, because the road surface absorbs heat during the heat of the day.

A sign over the A19 road towards Teesside warns over extreme weather as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The road safety charity I Am Road Smart said: "As temperatures continue to increase, it's even more important to take care on our roads. High temperatures can damage the rubber on tyres so make sure you check tyre condition and pressures before you drive. It's also wise to travel at the cooler parts of the day if possible."

The heat, which triggered the Met Office's first ever red warning for heat – meaning a "very likely" risk to life – has already led to school closures, train cancellations and the closure of shops and leisure facilities across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.