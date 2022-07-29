She's the calm and composed leader who has guided England to the brink of glory - and on Sunday evening Leah Williamson could write herself into the history books.

If England beat Germany to win Euro 2022, the 25-year-old will join a select band of footballers to have had the honour of lifting a major international title for England.

For the past 56 years, the only member of that club has been Bobby Moore - the captain of the World Cup-winning team whose achievements have weighed heavily on generations of England teams.

But not on the Lionesses, whose progress through their home tournament has been characterised by a composure and confidence that at times has seemed to flow directly from their captain.

For Williamson, victory on Sunday - appropriately against Germany again - would be the pinnacle so far of a career that has long been expected to deliver great things.

Leah Williamson leading England out for the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 against Spain. Credit: PA

A future leader

Having grown up in Milton Keynes, she joined her local team Rushden and Diamonds at the age of six, before signing with Arsenal at the age of nine when her coach joined the club.

She has starred for England for every age-group side from the under-15s to the senior side, and has already captained her side at a home tournament, the under-17 Euros in 2013.

She was named England Young Player of the Year in 2014, and made headlines the following year thanks to an infamous penalty incident in an under-19 match against Norway which showcased her coolness under pressure.

Williamson, then 18, took and scored a penalty in the final seconds of the game, but the referee ruled that England players had illegally encroached into the box.

The referee then wrongly awarded a free kick to Norway, instead of a re-take for England, leading Uefa to order the final seconds of the match to be replayed five days later.

In the re-staged match, Williamson once again stepped up and slotted home the penalty - securing England's qualification for the European Championships.

Williamson has not looked back since, making her senior debut in 2018 and securing a regular starting place in the Arsenal team with whom she has won two Women's FA Cups, two WSL Cups and the Women's Super League in 2019.

Leah Williamson has excelled throughout Euro 2022. Credit: PA

Paolo Maldini comparisons

During the tournament, her performances have drawn comparisons with the great Paolo Maldini, the Italian defensive legend who once famously said that if he had to make a tackle "I have already made a mistake".

Statistical analysis shows that Williamson has won the ball more times than any other player in the tournament - 46 - despite not making a single tackle.

Her defensive work has won many plaudits, though her central defensive partner Millie Bright has arguably received more praise, though manager Sarina Wiegman has shown faith by making Williamson the only outfield player to have played every minute of England’s run.

It is not only the defensive side of her game that has shone, however, with her 411 passes in five games the most of any player at the tournament.

The wider impact of Williamson and her team-mates has been significant, with many hailing the tournament as a breakthrough moment for the sport in terms of inspiring more women and girls into the sport.

Ex-England player Kelly Smith, once the country's leading goalscorer, said the team were inspiring the country.

“This generation, this group of players are really galvanising young women and girls to want to be like them," she said.

"They’re household names now. I see young girls with [Leah] Williamson on the shirt and Lucy Bronze, I just have to pinch myself sometimes.”

Leah Williamson has been a calm and composed leader for England. Credit: PA

Focused on victory

In the run-up to the final, Williamson has resisted any day-dreaming, and insisted her focus has remained on getting the job done.

However, she did pay tribute to her predecessors as England captain, and their team-mates, for having inspired and paved the way for the 2022 team.

“We started a journey, and people have changed the game," she said.

“That’s the likes of (former England skipper) Carol Thomas, (current Lionesses) Jill Scott, Ellen White, who I looked at and was inspired by when I was younger.

“And now it is about doing our job on the pitch. That’s the most powerful thing, the biggest way we can contribute, and that is what we are focusing on.”

