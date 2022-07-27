Play Brightcove video

The ecstatic mum of England captain Leah Williamson sent her daughter a text saying "love you bubba!" as the Lionesses stormed into the Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 thrashing of Sweden.

Amanda Williamson said she felt incredibly proud of both her daughter and the England squad and even predicted the England squad might score four goals in their crucial semi-final clash.

"I said I said I’d like four early goals, it took them a little bit longer, but come the third goal all the friends and family were a little bit calmer when that third goal went in," Amanda told ITV Lorraine's summer host Ranvir Singh.

"[I text] love you bubba! So proud of you," she added.

Amanda said it would be back to "business as usual" today for Leah as the Arsenal player prepares for Sunday's historic final at Wembley.

"She will be laid back about it and manage each day as it comes," she explained.

Leah's family, from Milton Keynes, speak to her regularly and her mum makes sure she's taking care of herself - including avoiding sunburn.

"She speaks to all the family members. I think everybody has a role to play. I’ll be the sensible one with the suncream advice one and others will talk to her about different stuff. She will contact has whenever she wants to," Amanda said.

"Everybody talks tactics and the team they’re playing and all that kind of thing. But we are just parents, friends and family who wants the girls to do well," she added.

England’s 4-0 drubbing of Sweden was greeted with tears, cheers and choruses of “football’s coming home”.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani and England's Leah Williamson (right) battle for the ball

The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, will face either France or Germany in Sunday’s Wembley decider.

England’s victory earned praise from members of the men’s national team, who reached their European Championship final last summer.

Men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Yesss @Lionesses ! Bring on the final”, while Raheem Sterling highlighted the Mead and Bronze connection that led to the first two goals.

Record England goalscorer Wayne Rooney tweeted: “What a performance by @Lionesses tonight. A well deserved #WEURO2022 final coming up. Congratulations to all the players and staff.”

