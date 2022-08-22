The football community has rallied around a former international goalkeeper who has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Lewis Price, who won 11 caps for Wales, will now temporarily step away from his current role as goalkeeper coach at League One side MK Dons to undergo treatment.

The 38-year-old started his professional career at Ipswich Town after coming through the club's academy and went on to make 75 senior appearances at Portman Road between 2003 and 2007.

Ipswich were among the clubs to pass on their best wishes to Price following confirmation of his diagnosis on Monday, writing on Twitter: "We are all with you, Pricey."

After leaving Ipswich, Price went on to play for a number of other clubs in the Football League - including Derby County, Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday.

After retiring in 2020, he started work as a coach at boyhood club AFC Bournemouth before taking on his current job at MK Dons in August 2021.

In a joint statement, Dons head coach Liam Manning, sporting director Liam Sweeting and performance director Simon Crampton, vowed that the club will do everything in their power to help Price in his recovery.

“The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time," the statement read.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

There were emotional scenes at Stadium MK on Saturday as goalscorer Ethan Robson ran to the bench to celebrate with Price after scoring the opener in a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Since the news was made public, many of Price's other old clubs joined Ipswich in wishing him well, including Championship side Rotherham United who said he was still a "hugely-popular figure".

