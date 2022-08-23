A Conservative councillor has been suspended after he allegedly shared Islamophobic posts on Twitter.

Steve Flood, who represents the Sprites ward on Ipswich Borough Council, retweeted two tweets which criticised Islam from his personal account, reported the Ipswich Star.

The Ipswich Conservative Association confirmed to ITV News Anglia that Mr Flood had been suspended from the group and his future would be discussed at a special meeting on Wednesday.

It means he could face the possibility of expulsion.

ITV News Anglia has approached Mr Flood for comment but has so far received no reply.

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "On Friday morning the Ipswich Conservative Association suspended Cllr Steve Flood following allegations that appeared in the press on Thursday.

"The suspension includes removal of the whip from the Conservative group at the borough council.

"Cllr Flood will appear before the executive of the association at a meeting due to be held on Wednesday 24 August. Following this meeting a decision will be made as to the future of Cllr Flood's membership of the Conservative Party.

"We take extremely seriously any allegation made against a party member, especially those in elected positions and will deal with them swiftly. To maintain integrity of the process no further comment will be made until the matter has been concluded."

