Hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets saying 'Enough is enough' to campaign against the cost of living crisis.

The group was founded by trade unions and community organisations, calling for fairer pay, a cut to energy bills and an end to food poverty and shoddy housing.

In Norwich there was a large turnout for the rally with signs saying 'solidarity with the strikers' and 'freeze profits not people'.

Protestors teamed up with rail strikers calling for fairer pay. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The march teamed up with The Communications Union and National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers before congregating outside Norwich Railway Station.

"Today's been a really good turnout - RMT is on strike and postal workers are on strike and people have come down to support us" said Janice Richardson, the East branch secretary of the Communications Workers Union.

It comes as the government is being urged to take urgent steps to help resolve the bitter train dispute.

Members of four trade unions are striking for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.

Unlike previous strike days, there will be no trains between London and a number of other major UK cities - including Norwich.

When are the next train strikes and which services are affected?

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said his members are increasingly angry at the lack of progress.

“We don’t want to be on strike but this dispute will continue until the government lifts the shackles from the train companies. The message I am receiving from my members is that they want more industrial action, so I think more strikes are inevitable.”

Protestors marching through Norwich City Centre Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another strike by Aslef will be held on Wednesday, while RMT members will walk out again on October 8, and again on October 10 in Scotland.

Passengers have also been warned there is likely to be some disruption in the early morning of Sunday October 2 as workers return.

Another strike by Aslef will be held on Wednesday 5 October. Credit: PA

Andrew Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, said: “Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and co-ordinating their strike action.

“This serves only to ensure our staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, as well as causing even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know